BMO Capital Markets Boosts Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Price Target to C$24.00

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

Leon’s Furniture Price Performance

Shares of LNF stock opened at C$21.32 on Tuesday. Leon’s Furniture has a 52-week low of C$14.61 and a 52-week high of C$23.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.96.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of C$661.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture will post 3.4465318 EPS for the current year.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

Featured Stories

