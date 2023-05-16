Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Short Interest Update

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 7,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Blue Apron Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of Blue Apron stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,263. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -2.94. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $8.22.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Apron

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APRN. HAP Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 83,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 53,114 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 222,114 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Blue Apron by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 58,822 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in Blue Apron by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 536,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 94,056 shares in the last quarter.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.