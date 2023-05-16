Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.45

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.45 and last traded at $71.14, with a volume of 153956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLKB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $389,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,398,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 8,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $469,252.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,992.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $389,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,398,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,060. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,478,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,105,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,929,000 after buying an additional 81,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 865.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,678,000 after buying an additional 3,558,788 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 6.1% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,275,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,168,000 after buying an additional 29,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Stories

