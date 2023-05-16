BitTorrent-New Achieves Market Cap of $568.46 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $568.46 million and approximately $12.85 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.0000006 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $13,908,764.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

