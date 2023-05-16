Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $27,094.80 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $524.95 billion and approximately $13.94 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $27,094.80 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.55 or 0.00426482 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00133228 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00024607 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000431 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,374,612 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
