BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

BioSig Technologies Trading Down 4.4 %

BSGM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 32,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,406. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. BioSig Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.49.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,035,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 411,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 69,476 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSGM. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of BioSig Technologies in a report on Monday, April 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on BioSig Technologies in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

(Get Rating)

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.