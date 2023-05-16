BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BiomX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEMKT PHGE opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed purchased 348,000 shares of BiomX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,161,489 shares in the company, valued at $758,757.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiomX

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BiomX by 76.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BiomX during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BiomX by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BiomX from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Further Reading

