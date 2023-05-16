BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Issues Earnings Results

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
BiomX Stock Up 7.2 %
NYSEMKT PHGE opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BiomX news, major shareholder Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed bought 348,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,161,489 shares in the company, valued at $758,757.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of BiomX
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BiomX from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday.
BiomX Company Profile
BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).
See Also
