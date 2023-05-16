Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Update

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Several research analysts have commented on BPTH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter H. Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.
