BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Down 10.9% in April

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 31,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
BIO-key International Stock Performance
Shares of BKYI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 76,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,838. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.49. BIO-key International has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.00.
BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 147.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.99%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter.
BIO-key International Company Profile
BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform.The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification.It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.
