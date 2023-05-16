BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Down 10.9% in April

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 31,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

BIO-key International Stock Performance

Shares of BKYI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 76,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,838. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.49. BIO-key International has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 147.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.99%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform.The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification.It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.