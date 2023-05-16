Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,640,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the April 15th total of 10,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Best Buy Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,477,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,446. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.51%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

