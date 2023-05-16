Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,790 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $98.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,300,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,858,111. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.10.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.239 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

