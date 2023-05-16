Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Purchases New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

