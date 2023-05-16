Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Purchases 187 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Dollar Tree by 694.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 497,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,395,000 after purchasing an additional 435,025 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 399,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.66. 323,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,343. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $124.76 and a one year high of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.53. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

