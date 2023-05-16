Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of D traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,998. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

