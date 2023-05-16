Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.14. 1,304,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,651. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.28 and its 200-day moving average is $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

