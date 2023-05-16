Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Grows Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,390. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.15. 366,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,315. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $183.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.