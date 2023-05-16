BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.23

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.23 and last traded at $95.40, with a volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BE Semiconductor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.20.

BE Semiconductor Industries Cuts Dividend

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $140.63 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.6485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. BE Semiconductor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 100.38%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

Further Reading

