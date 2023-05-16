Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BRN opened at $2.61 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.39.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
