Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Update

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 453,300 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 546,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 613,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BNED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 489.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Barnes & Noble Education Stock Down 2.3 %
Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $447.06 million during the quarter.
About Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.
