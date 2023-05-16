Barclays Lowers Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $30.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

NASDAQ WMG opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $38.76.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 244.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at $11,731,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 406.3% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 126,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 101,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

