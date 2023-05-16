Barclays Increases Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $47.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.29.

TPR opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $40.06. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $6,260,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Tapestry by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,970 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Tapestry by 763.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 106,906 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 94,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 240,094 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

