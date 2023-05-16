Barclays Downgrades CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CI Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

CIXXF opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $456.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Announces Dividend

About CI Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.17%.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

