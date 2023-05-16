Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Invests $225,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 1.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.10.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $293.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $344.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.79.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

