Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,138 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Open Text in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Open Text by 1,359.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Open Text Stock Up 1.4 %

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.60. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.61%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

