Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 28,378 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $37,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $118.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

