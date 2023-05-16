Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Constitution Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 81,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 235,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,827,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $231.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.42. The company has a market capitalization of $434.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

