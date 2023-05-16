Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 154.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983,410 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.94% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $76,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 75,928.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,891,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,797 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $134,425,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 100.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,776,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after acquiring an additional 888,895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,367,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,216,000 after acquiring an additional 91,071 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,328,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,535,000 after acquiring an additional 204,010 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $57.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.40.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

