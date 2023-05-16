Bank of Nova Scotia Has $57.45 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 203.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,180 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $57,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $322.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,938,775 shares of company stock worth $567,462,983 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

