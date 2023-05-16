Bank of Nova Scotia Has $50.23 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,493,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,653 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.11% of General Motors worth $50,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 335,879 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after buying an additional 70,351 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in General Motors by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 287,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 27,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

