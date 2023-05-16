Bank of Nova Scotia Has $39.74 Million Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.73% of FirstService worth $39,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 658.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter valued at $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in FirstService by 45.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FirstService by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSV opened at $147.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.08. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $112.44 and a twelve month high of $151.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.69.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.39 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 18.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

FSV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

