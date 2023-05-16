Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,763 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.05% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $45,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $220,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $201.19 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $284.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.21.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

