Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 911,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 625,955 shares.The stock last traded at $36.40 and had previously closed at $34.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $67.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $502,087.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,538,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,103,000 after purchasing an additional 27,802 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 218.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 221.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 23,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Further Reading

