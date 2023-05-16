Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 69,983 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after buying an additional 27,306 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.39. 1,107,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,812. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

