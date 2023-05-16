Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 6,806 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.91. 564,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,578. The company has a fifty day moving average of $372.22 and a 200 day moving average of $366.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $396.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.