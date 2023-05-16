Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,525 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 1.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after purchasing an additional 581,545 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after purchasing an additional 66,646 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,842,000 after buying an additional 623,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

Blackstone stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.00. 421,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,815,649. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $123.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day moving average is $86.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

