Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 104,654 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 104,654 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $91.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,972,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,917,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.26. The company has a market cap of $166.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

