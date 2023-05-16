Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 10,269 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,269 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 112,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.15.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

