Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,749.08.

Insider Activity

Booking Price Performance

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $14.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,661.01. 42,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,731.75. The company has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,593.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,322.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 134.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.