Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.92 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,459 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 17,763 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $2,629,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.76.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

CRM stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.04. The company had a trading volume of 688,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,665,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.03. The company has a market capitalization of $200.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 968.24, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $206.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,281 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

