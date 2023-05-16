Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $21.11 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.1% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $1,272,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 132,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,869,000 after acquiring an additional 51,680 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 80,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 86,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after buying an additional 32,090 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.0 %

TXN stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.56. 608,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

