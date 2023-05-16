Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6,818.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $254.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,874. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.90. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

