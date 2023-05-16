Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.3% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $33,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.29. 301,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,479. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.63 and its 200-day moving average is $140.46. The company has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

