Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.88. 598,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,591. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.67. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

