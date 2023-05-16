Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.84 and last traded at C$5.85. 113,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 768,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44, a PEG ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

