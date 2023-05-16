Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 138.60 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 138.60 ($1.74). Approximately 341,281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 737,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.74).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 139.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 150.63. The stock has a market cap of £422.94 million and a PE ratio of -87.72.

About Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust

(Get Rating)

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.