Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,964,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 3,490,977 shares.The stock last traded at $129.91 and had previously closed at $127.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.82.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth $33,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 85.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.