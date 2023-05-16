Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Short Interest Update

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the April 15th total of 8,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Azenta by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Azenta by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Azenta by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Azenta by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZTA stock opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.08. Azenta has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

