AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Bought by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. AXT comprises about 2.3% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.47% of AXT worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AXT in the third quarter worth about $1,467,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in AXT by 105.8% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 116,307 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in AXT by 46.9% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 489,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 156,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT Trading Up 1.3 %

AXTI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.21. 69,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,652. AXT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $139.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.62 million. AXT had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 3.91%. Equities research analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AXTI. StockNews.com cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.49.

Insider Transactions at AXT

In other news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $33,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXT Profile

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.