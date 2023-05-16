Axie Infinity Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $6.80 or 0.00025200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $795.38 million and approximately $20.33 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007370 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020596 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018456 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,993.73 or 1.00024759 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002415 BTC.

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,144 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

